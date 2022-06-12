HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a disabled Jeep and an 11-year-old boy were killed after they were hit by a car in Hallandale Beach, police said, a crash that sent two other people to the hospital.

Hallandale Beach Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 800 block of East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

Police said the younger victim was the son of an Uber driver who stopped to assist the driver of the white Jeep that had broken down.

As they pushed the Jeep out of the road, investigators said, a man behind the wheel of a gray Ford struck them from the rear.

First responders rendered aid to the victims and transported them to local hospitals, where the driver of the Jeep and the boy succumbed to their injuries.

The two surviving victims remain at the hospital in unknown conditions.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

The crash remains under investigation.

