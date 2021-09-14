HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after leading officers in a pursuit across Golden Beach and Hallandale Beach.

The chaotic chain of events apparently began when Golden Beach Police began pursuing a driver in a white Mercedes-Benz, Tuesday afternoon.

At one point, the driver reached the area of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Three Islands Boulevard in Hallandale Beach.

The pursuit ended shortly after, when the subject stopped in a parking lot at 1400 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd. and took off running.

7SkyForce hovered above officers as they set up a perimeter in the area.

Just after 5 p.m., officers were able to apprehend the driver.

It remains unclear what charges the driver will face.

