LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Lauderhill sent a man to the hospital.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the crash at a day care near Northwest 34th Avenue and West Broward Boulevard., just 11 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the driver of the car lost control and crashed into the facility.

Police said the motorist suffered injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No one was inside the day care.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

