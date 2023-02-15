DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been transported to the hospital after their vehicle collided with a southbound Brightline train in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at Northeast 48th Street near the FEC tracks, Wednesday afternoon.

The driver involved was conscious and alert when they were transported to Broward Health North, according to officials.

BSO is investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.