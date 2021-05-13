Driver hospitalized after car crashes into transit bus in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a driver to the hospital after, police said, a car hit a Broward Transit bus in Hollywood, prompting several good Samaritans who heard the crash to help the victim.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Sheridan Street and North 68th Avenue, at around 6:45 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured police officers at the scene, as well as the mangled white Infiniti sedan that was involved.

The bus was seen with some front-end damage.

The impact was so loud that area residents heard it in their homes.

“We were in the bedroom, and we hear, like, a really loud crash, even though we weren’t outside,” said an area resident.

Several neighbors rushed out to help the driver of the Infiniti.

“Everybody was running. I am telling you, like, four different persons were trying to pull him out of the car,” said the area resident, “because the front doors wouldn’t open, only the back door.”

Witnesses said the driver was eventually pulled out of the vehicle.

“You had a lot of civilians trying to pull him out of the car. Even my neighbor, he was really close to the person that they were pulling out,” said the area resident. “There was no response, like a puppet, not moving at all.”

Paramedics transported the driver to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators said there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, and the bus driver was not hurt.

Crews cleaned up a fuel leak from the bus and cleared the scene shortly before 10 p.m.

Police did not specify what caused the crash, as they continue to investigate.

