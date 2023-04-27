DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he was injured in a crash in Deerfield Beach involving a car and a Brightline train.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Southwest 10th Street and South Dixie Highway, just after 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Witness Chris Schatz said he saw the crash.

“It’s definitely a hard lesson learned, unfortunately. It’s not the first time; the residents know this as well,” he said. “They tried to beat the Brightline, Brightline wins every time.”

First responders extricated the driver from the mangled car involved and transported him to an area hospital with serious injuries.

7News cameras captured the victim’s car flipped on its side on the tracks as deputies investigates and worked to remove the vehicle from the tracks.

Most of the car’s damage is on the front.

Cameras also showed passengers inside the train. Officials said no one else was injured.

As of late Wednesday night, the victim’s condition is unknown.

“It’s a hard lesson learned. Hopefully this gentleman is alive,” said Schatz.

According to BSO, deputies have shut down traffic near the intersection in all directions. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

