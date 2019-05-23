Driver flees after striking fire hydrant in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are looking for a driver who crashed into a fire hydrant in Coconut Creek and took off.
According to Coconut Creek Police, somebody smashed into it along Lyons Technology Boulevard before taking off, Wednesday evening.
The impact sent water shooting high into the sky.
Officials did not provide a description of the vehicle.
If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
