Driver flees after striking fire hydrant in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are looking for a driver who crashed into a fire hydrant in Coconut Creek and took off.

According to Coconut Creek Police, somebody smashed into it along Lyons Technology Boulevard before taking off, Wednesday evening.

Officer Meroth sent in this picture earlier this evening. It’s the aftermath of a vehicle car crash on Lyons Technology Parkway. The driver took out a fire hydrant near the roadway and left the scene. The water has been turned off. The investigation is ongoing. #DriveCarefully pic.twitter.com/dqg6p4aEpp — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) May 23, 2019

The impact sent water shooting high into the sky.

Officials did not provide a description of the vehicle.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

