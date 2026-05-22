SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after a car came to a crashing stop at a Sunrise apartment complex, injuring two other people.

According to neighbors, the driver was a home health aide who had just finished her shift at a woman’s apartment, located at 8510 Sunrise Lakes Blvd., on Friday morning when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, went over the parking stump and smashed right into the front door.

“I just heard this big boom, and I said, ‘Oh, my God, what is that?’ But I couldn’t imagine that it was the apartment here,” said Sonia, a neighbor.

The calls for help came in just before 9 a.m. after the car barreled into the unit at Sunrise Lakes Phase 2 off of Pine Island Road.

“I just came down and realized my car was right next to the car that ran into the apartment; I couldn’t imagine it,” said Sonia. “She must have hit the gas instead of the brakes.”

According to Sunrise Fire Rescue three people were transported to the hospital.

Neighbors said the victims were an elderly woman and her two home health aides.

“I hope they’re OK,” said Sonia.

One of those aides was behind the wheel, while the other and the elderly woman were inside the kitchen.

Everyone is expected to be OK, and just taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The front facade of the apartment was damaged and has since been boarded up, while the car at the center of it all was later towed away.

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