FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new member to the Broward County Public School board a mere hours after declaring a vacancy.

An executive order, signed by the governor, appointed Daniel Foganholi to take over the seat of elected board member Rodney Velez.

Velez was elected by voters in the last election, but soon after that, questions arose about a past felony conviction that could bar him from serving public office.

A vacancy was declared by the governor after the commission failed to swear him in within 30 days following the election.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.