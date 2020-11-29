Cyclist transported after hit-and-run in Hillsboro Beach

HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A bicyclist has been rushed to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Broward County.

The hit-and-run happened Sunday morning near East Hillsboro Boulevard and South Ocean Drive in Hillsboro Beach.

Other cyclers who were with the man said they were just trying to get some fresh air and get a workout in.

“We’re gonna get sick from things like pandemics if we don’t stay healthy. And this is how we stay healthy by getting out and riding our bikes, and that’s all that fella wanted to do today. And now he’s maybe not gonna make it, and that’s not fair,” said bicyclist Cory Metzler.

Metzler also said drivers need to respect the law for cyclists who are riding in the streets.

Shortly after, the driver involved was located and detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

