POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a middle school student in Pompano Beach accused of making an online threat of killing people at his school.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old student at Crystal Lake Middle School made the threats on social media, Tuesday.

Another student from the school, located at 3551 NE 3rd Ave., reposted the threat as a warning to other students.

BSO detectives and the school’s campus resource officer then got involved and were able to identify the student who made the threats.

Investigators said the post outlined a detailed plan to “infiltrate the school from all entrances… start little by little killing people.”

The student was taken to the juvenile assessment center to be processed.

No weapons were recovered at the school.

