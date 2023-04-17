FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Broward County residents have some water woes after a reported water main break.

City crews worked around the clock to fix the issue in the area of Flagler Village, Monday.

Authorities closed all lanes along Andrews Avenue between Broward Boulevard and Northwest to Northeast First Street.

Customers in the area might experience low water pressure and other problems until repairs are made.

