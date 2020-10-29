Crews put out roofing repair trailer fire outside Plantation home

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A roofing repair trailer burst into flames outside of a home in Plantation.

Plantation Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze in the driveway of the house along Southwest Fifth Street and 62nd Avenue, Thursday.

Cellphone video tweeted out by the fire department captured firefighters extinguishing the flames.

Crews were seen on the roof of the house putting out the fire before it could spread further.

