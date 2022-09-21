PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a house caught fire in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, leaving a dog injured.

7SkyForce hovered above the blaze near Southwest 97th Avenue and 12th Court, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire ignited at around 3 p.m.

Crews appeared to concentrate their efforts in the garage of the home, inches away from some expensive antique cars.

Heavy white smoke was seen pouring out as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and any remaining hot spots.

Just after 4:15 p.m., 7News cameras captured extensive fire and smoke damage at the property.

Firefighters were able to bring the injured pet out of the home, but its condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

