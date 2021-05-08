Crews put out car fire on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car burst into flames in the middle of rush hour along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the northbound lanes, just north of Sunrise Boulevard, at around 5:45 p.m., Friday.

Video recorded by FLFR captured crews near the fully engulfed Mercedes-Benz on the side of the highway.

Firefighters shut down two northbound lanes while they worked to put out the flames.

No one in the car was hurt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.