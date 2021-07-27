FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to fix a gas leak in Fort Lauderdale.

Fire rescue units are currently working to stop the leak along Southeast Sixth Court and Ninth Avenue.

Officials said crews were installing an power pole for FPL Tuesday when they came into contact with a natural gas line.

There was a temporary evacuation of homes in the area while they secured the line.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.