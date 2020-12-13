Coyote creeps up behind Fort Lauderdale firefighter at station, runs off

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale firefighter is speaking out about his close encounter with a coyote that made its way into his fire station and crept up behind him before scampering off, but not before he was able to take a picture of the furry visitor.

As a first responder, Fort Lauderdale firefighter Dan Scanlon is used to facing dangerous situations, but on Sunday morning, danger was staring right back at him.

“I turn around, and standing about 2 to 3 feet away was a coyote,” he said.

Scanlon said he was inside Firehouse 29 when he spotted the creature creeping up behind him.

“I was completely frozen for a second,” he said.

Firehouse 29 had a startling surprise this morning. As they walked around the truck they found a coyote wandering through the bay. Not sure who was startled more as they ran in opposite directions. This station is located in a dense urban neighborhood about a mile from the beach pic.twitter.com/T5pwtrwwbf — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) December 13, 2020

In shock and in disbelief, the firefighter somehow managed to snap a picture just before the animal ran away.

“It took off, and that’s when it went into the fenced-off area,” he said.

Area resident Charles Bryant, who lives next door to the station, said he spotted the four-legged drifter.

“He was running around my backyard this morning,” he said.

At first, however, Bryant wasn’t even sure it was a coyote at first.

“He ran through the driveway out at the park, and down the street,” he said. “It was definitely a coyote. I thought it was some kind of strange dog.”

That’s why the firefighters at Firehouse 29 are putting the word out while being thankful the face-off ended the way it did.

“It was definitely a ‘be careful and don’t get bit but get a photo’ [situation]” said Scanlon, “because no one is going to believe there’s a coyote in the bay of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department.”

