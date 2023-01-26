CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple met the 911 dispatcher who helped deliver their baby while she herself was expecting.

7News cameras on Wednesday captured the moment Coral Springs dispatcher Jessica Quitoni greeted the couple that she assisted over the weekend.

After embracing the couple, the baby’s mother showed the newborn to Quitoni.

“Oh, she’s beautiful,” said Quitoni.

Quitoni and the couple had never actually met in person before, but they shared a life-changing encounter.

It began when Vernal Green dialed 911 for help with his baby’s early arrival on Sunday.

Audio from the call captured the tense moments.

“911, what’s your emergency?” said Quitoni.

“Hi, my wife is pregnant, and I think she’s going into labor, and we might not be able to make it to the hospital,” said Green.

Green said his wife suddenly started to go into labor.

​”Out of nowhere, boom, the contractions just started getting really strong, and I’m like, ‘OK, I don’t know what’s happening here,’ and I started getting nervous, and I said, ‘You know what? Let me call 911,'” he said.

“The baby’s head is out,” Green told Quitoni in the 911 call.

“The baby’s head is out? OK,” asked Quitoni.

Green had no choice but to help deliver his own daughter, with the help of Quitoni’s intense training and years of experience.

“The baby’s head is out. What you’re going do to deliver it, you’re going to support the head gently to prevent the baby from coming out too fast, OK?” said Quitoni. “Do not push or pull on the baby.”

Moments later, it was all over.

“The whole baby is out,” said Green.

“The whole baby is out?” asked Quitoni.

“OK, the whole baby is out,” said Green.

The couple’s precious daughter, Victory, made her safe, at-home entrance into the world, thanks to her father and Quitoni.

“When I saw my daughter coming out, and everything was perfectly fine, I was so happy. I was ecstatic,” said Green.

“Is it a boy or a girl?” asked Quitoni in the 911 call.

“Girl, girl,” said Green

“It’s a girl? Congratulations. I’m having a girl, too,” said Quitoni. “I’m 37 weeks; I’m right behind your wife, OK? So baby is out, 12:33. We’re going to mark it 12:33 the baby girl was born. Congratulations, Dad.”

Quitoni has worked as a 911 dispatcher for Coral Springs for six and a half years.

Paramedics responded to the couple’s home after the birth and transported the mother and her baby to the hospital. They are both doing fine.

