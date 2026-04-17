CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated community joined loved ones to bid a final farewell to the late vice mayor of Coral Springs, just over two weeks after she fell victim to a tragic shooting.

Friday was a day to say goodbye to Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer after her gruesome murder of Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer sent shock waves throughout South Florida.

A U.S. flag flew high, and a hearse was parked out front of Church of the Glades, as Coral Springs prepared to say their final goodbyes to Metayer.

“She was more than a colleague, she was a dear friend, a leader and a true light in our city,” said Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.

According to Coral Springs Police, Metayer was shot and killed inside of her home at the hands of her own husband, April 1.

A few weeks ago, hundreds of people from across South Florida gathered shoulder to shoulder on the lawn outside City Hall to pay their respects to someone who will be remembered for her compassion, her joy, her heart and her work.

“All of our condolences to the family. Thank you for sharing one of the most special people we will ever know,” said an attendee at the memorial.

A public visitation is ongoing, and a celebration of life was scheduled at the church for 12:30 p.m.

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