CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Due to the heavy rains that crossed over South Florida, residents living in a Coral Springs apartment complex were displaced after the complex has been deemed unsafe.

Coral Springs Parkland Fire Department responded to the Sherwood Apartment Complex, located near the 1200 block of Riverside Drive around 8 p.m. Saturday, due to water leaking into the electrical panel supplying power to the complex.

In result, power to the building has been shut off. About 40 units were evacuated.

The American Red Cross is working on assisting with temporary housing assistance at local hotels for the families.

The City of Coral Springs and American Red Cross made temporary housing available at the Senior Center at Sartory Hall located around (10150 NW 29th Street) starting at 2 p.m. sunday

The center will remain closed to the general public for those in need of housing.

It remains unclear when the residents will be able to return to the building.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.