Community prayer vigil held in Davie for victims of Atlanta spa shootings

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned community came together in Davie to pay tribute to the eight lives lost in the Atlanta spa shootings, as calls to end violence against Asian Americans continue to spread across the country.

7News cameras captured participants at the vigil, held at Gandhi Square, along the 14800 block of Stirling Road, Saturday afternoon.

The event was organized by the Asian American Federation of Florida to honor the victims in Tuesday’s shootings at three spas in the Atlanta metro area.

Six of the eight people killed were Asian American.

“This is the first time this is happening, and it started off with certain elected officials trying to spew out xenophobia and other things,” said Sajan Kurian with the South Asian Caucus of Florida, “so this way, our community as a whole, we are all Americans, and they need to recognize us as such.”

Meanwhile, the makeshift memorial outside Young’s Asian Massage near Atlanta continues to grow. It’s one of the businesses that was targeted in Tuesday’s attack.

