Cleanup continues day after sewage spill in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cleanup efforts continue in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood more than a day after a ruptured pipe caused raw sewage to spill into residential streets.

City officials said a 54-inch sewer pipe burst near the 900 block of Ponce De Leon Drive, at around 11 a.m., Tuesday.

The spill led residents in the Rio Vista neighborhood to suffer from the smell for more than a day.

Officials said significant progress had been made in pumping the water out, but the work continues.

“We are definitely seeing improvement,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “We have a full staff out here. Our contractors are here. Our consultants are here.”

7News cameras captured heavy machinery being used to dig around to find the rupture, Wednesday.

“The problem is trying to dig down into the ground to find the actual hole — or wherever it’s broken — risky because if the pipe is weak, the pressure of the ground right now is holding it together,” Trantalis said.

City officials have urged residents and visitors to not boat or swim in the area until the problem is fixed.

“Well, I feel sorry for all these folks right here that have all this sewage in their yard,” said Mark Shiley, a resident in the area.

While the cause has yet to be determined, officials believe it might have been due to fatigue in the pipes since they’ve been in place since the 1970s.

“That’s a mess, but that’s what age’ll do,” Shiley said.

A plan is in place to reroute the flow to another part of the system and stop the sewage from going into the Tarpon River.

“Dump trucks have increased from six to 16,” Trantalis said, “so we are definitely doing our best to try to minimize the impact.”

Some residents in the area seemed unfazed by the sewage spill.

“It doesn’t smell as bad,” Doug Reiter said. “I think people should eat better food to make the smell go away. Realistically, when it’s done, it’s done.”

Officials said the water inside of homes is safe to drink and bathe in.

However, residents should limit their water use.

