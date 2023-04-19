FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a turbulent time on a commercial flight after a man lost it over a baby that was crying. A passenger recorded the whole enounter.

Call it a major meltdown.

“I’m not screaming,” yelled the man. “You want me to scream, you want me scream? I’ll [expletive] scream. Please stop the baby from [expletive] crying. Please.”

The man was on board a Southwest Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale when he lost his composure.

“That child has been crying for 40 minutes,” he said.

Cellphone video caught the tantrum in full force as passengers watched the chaos unfold.

The flight took off from Baltimore, but weather kept the plane circling over the ocean near West Palm Beach for an hour.

That, paired with a screaming baby, put the man on edge.

“I paid for a ticket to have a [expletive] comfortable flight,” the man said.

The man, angry and annoyed, went off on the parents and anyone else who tried to talk over him.

Flight attendants and other officials tried to diffuse the situation, but the man said he was triggered by the baby’s cries.

“I had headphones on, I was sleeping,” he said. “Why is the baby yelling?”

In the video, a woman beside him was seen trying to calm him down, but none of her efforts worked.

“We are in an [expletive] tin can with a baby in the goddamn echo-chamber, and you want to talk to me about being [expletive] OK?” he said.

The plane ended up diverting to Orlando.

Officials apparently tried to remove him from the flight, but he refused.

That’s when everyone on board was told to get off.

It remains unclear if he faced any consequences over his outburst.

