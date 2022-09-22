LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A car drove through the wall on the second floor of a parking garage.

According to Lauderhill Police, a woman hit the accelerator and crashed inside the parking garage at 4200 Inverrary Blvd., Thursday.

The woman had minor injuries, but was able to get out of the car safely.

The car was extricated from the hole in the wall.

