MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a home in Miramar.

This happened in the area of 3045 Tara Road in Miramar, Tuesday, at around 5 p.m.

Miramar Fire Rescue said there were three people inside the vehicle. None were injured.

There were also no injuries reported in the home, either.

Miramar Fire Department and Police are currently on the scene evaluating the structure.

