DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car carrier transporting several vans smashed into the bottom of a Dania Beach overpass. It sent a van flying toward a vehicle behind the carrier, nearly missing other cars around it.

It happened Father’s Day morning in the northbound lanes near the interchange of Interstate 595 and Interstae 95.

The driver who captured the dashcam video, had to avoid becoming part of the mess.

“It was a cloud of dust, cars disappeared, my son and his car disappeared into the dust. We slammed the breaks and avoided a lot of the debris. The debris went flying everywhere,” said Brain McConnell.

The damaged Marina Mile Boulevard overpass was closed at the time for construction.

