Car burglar swipes basketball outside Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, broke into a car in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood and took off with a basketball.

Surveillance video captured the subject checking for unlocked doors in the area of Southwest 115th Avenue and Ninth Court, in the Eagle Creek community, Dec. 29.

NEED TO IDENTIFY: Do you recognize this vehicle burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside of the Eagle Creek community (SW 9th Court & SW 115th Avenue) on 12/29/19? Please contact Detective Aju Thomas at 954-431-2225 with any information.

(Case # PPPD19OFF079140) pic.twitter.com/MlP7A5XdEC — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 15, 2020

The footage shows the burglar walking up to a driveway before entering one of two SUVs parked outside the home. Seconds later, he is seen taking off on foot with the basketball.

If you have any information on this burglary or the crook’s whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2225 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, Crime Stoppers callers can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

