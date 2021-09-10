FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A video game loss led a 14-year-old boy in Broward to make threats against a high school in Miami-Dade County.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the teen was arrested on Wednesday after he made several threats against St. Brendan High School.

School officials said the boy is not a student at the school.

Detectives said a defeat in “Fortnite” was the motive behind the threats.

Investigators said the teen wrote, “I will bring a weapon to St. Brendan High September 12.”

Ivette Alvarez, St. Brendan’s interim principal, released a letter to the community, that reads in part: “The safety of our students is top priority … This calls for us to monitor our children’s social media activity. Please keep this child in your prayers.”

Detectives said the teen has admitted to making the threats. He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing and faces a felony charge of written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.