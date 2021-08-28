DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies seek the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, was behind the brutal beating of a woman and the kidnapping of two children in Deerfield Beach.

According to investigators, the attack took place in a second-floor unit of an apartment building off Crystal Lake Drive, Friday.

Detectives said the victim was seriously hurt in the beating.

BSO and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the assault, where the victim told deputies that Carias-Carrilo kidnapped two children who were in the apartment and got away in a 2011 black BMW with the Florida license plate number PJH1B.

Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for 5-year-old Zaynah Obidy and 6-year-old Zain Obidy.

Hours later, deputies located the children, and FDLE cancelled the AMBER Alert. As of Saturday night, they are safe and in the custody of law enforcement.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified or show their face on camera said they were stunned to learn of the incident.

The neighbor said the victim is the attack is the mother of the children.

As the victim recovers from her injuries, the search for Carias-Carrilo continues.

Authorities urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to dial 911 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

