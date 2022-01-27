LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two men in connection to an altercation at a Lauderdale Lakes gas station that turned violent.

According to investigators, the subjects got into an argument with a man and a woman at the RaceTrac station near Northwest 32nd Street and Oakland Park Boulevard, Friday.

Surveillance video showed one of the subjects as he knocked the victim’s cellphone from her hand.

Detectives said the duo also dragged the woman by her hair.

The victim was able to break free, retrieve her phone and run to safety.

If you have any information on this incident or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

