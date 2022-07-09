POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old who was reported missing in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Watkins was last seen along the 100 block of Northeast 30th Court, at around 7:25 a.m., Friday.

Watkins stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He also wears braces.

The teen was last seen wearing a beige shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Detectives believe he was walking east on Northeast 30th Court toward Crystal Lakes Middle School.

Officials urge anyone with information on Watkins’ whereabouts to call BSO Missing Persons Sgt. Bryan Tutler at 954-321-4281 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP(4357).

