OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives need your help finding a missing man.

Fifty-nine-year-old Alvaro Hernandez was last seen in the area of Northwest 29th Court in Oakland Park, Monday.

He stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

If you have any information on Hernandez’s whereabouts you are urged to contact BSO at 954-796-HELP.

