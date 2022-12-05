LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

On Nov. 28, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 11 a.m., near the 3700 block of Northwest 21st Street.

She was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, black sweatpants and black sandals.

Henderson stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 135 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

