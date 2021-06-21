PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man behind an alarming attack inside a smoothie shop in Pembroke Pines.

Investigators said the subject, who was captured on surveillance video, got into an argument with another customer while inside the Smoothie King along the 10500 block of Pines Boulevard, April 20.

The footage shows the man as he got in the woman’s face, pushed her to the ground and left the store.

If you have any information on the subject or his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

