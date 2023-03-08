POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have uncovered a major clue, possibly connected to a robbery in Pompano Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office have released surveillance video of two women allegedly stealing from a man’s home.

The victim discovered that a firearm, a pair of sneakers and some watches, were missing after the women left.

Officials said the man met the women at the Hard Rock Casino and brought them back to his residence back in December.

At this time, the identities of the two women remain unknown.

If you recognize these women, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.