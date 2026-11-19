COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, a deputy and the subject in a possible burglary were injured in a shooting in a Cooper City home, authorities said.

7 Drone Force hovered above a heavy law enforcement presence in a neighborhood along Palm Avenue, near Southwest 57th Court, just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they were notified about a possible burglary at a home along the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane, at around 4 a.m., and deputies responded to investigate.

Investigators said the deputies made contact with the armed subject, and at some point, shots were fired, striking a deputy, a K-9 and the subject.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital, and the K-9 was transported to Hollywood Animal Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

It remains unclear what happened to the subject.

7 Drone Force captured crime scene investigators at the home where then shooting is believed to have taken place. The property was seen cordoned off with yellow tape.

Meanwhile, a 7News crew spotted up to 12 BSO vehicles at the animal hospital, located along Hollywood Boulevard, just east of Interstate 95. Deputies were seen going in and out.

Back at the Cooper City scene, deputies shut down a portion of Palm Avenue, southbound at 57th Court and northbound at Stirling Road, while they continue their investigation. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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