FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An intruder who ran onto the taxiway at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been detained by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

BSO Airport District deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call about a person who jumped a fence at FLL, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene Tuesday where the intruder appeared to be near Signature Flight Support on the west side of the airport.

Video showed that intruder surrendering to the deputies.

An airport public information officer said that the incident was brief and was handled quickly by law enforcement.

It is unclear if the intruder will face any charges.

Air traffic has resumed at the airport.

