FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - If you have ever heard the phrase “practice makes perfect,” it implies to anything you want to do in life, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office showed 7news exclusively how they practice and prepare for whatever trouble or situation they may face while out in the streets, with help from the FBI.

BSO brought in experts from the FBI to practice with combative subjects.

The first step is to try talking to a subject. Talking works the majority of the time, although in instances when it doesn’t, law enforcement needs to know how to be able to respond in the safest way possible for all parties, which is why practice is needed.

The training occurs in a facility that was previously a jail in Fort Lauderdale.

The idea is to have deputies train often, and the scenarios are as realistic as possible in order to learn new techniques, so when they are out in the field, they know what to do.

It was the first time the FBI has ever trained with a local department in Florida. BSO is big on training. Instructors quickly realized some techniques were already being used in Broward.

“We’re very much on the same page with a lot of our tactics, our concepts, our technique was great,” said BSO tactical training unit Steven Chin. “It was really validating for us.”

In one scenario presented to the agents, a deputy approached a subject who refused to show their hands. It was an example of what could occur if talking does not create a solution.

“You can’t practice a technique on bags, on air, you have to make it apply to the job,” said BSO Tactical training unit Sgt. Mel Murphy.

Each scenario is different, and the goal is to hopefully spend more time on a mat that leads to less time on the ground while out in the field.

“When you’re confident on your physical ability, I believe — this is my personal belief — that you’re more apt to listen to a person,” said Murphy. “You use empathy a lot more, you know, because if it goes to use of force, you’re pretty confident, pretty confident that you can control yourself and be able to handle yourself.”

