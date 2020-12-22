BSO deputies deliver toys, bikes to kids at Lauderdale Lakes Walmart

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police department is helping children get in the holiday spirit.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took time out of their day to help deliver toys and bikes to kids.

The event happened at the Walmart along North State Road 7 and West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

Officials said during these tough times, it’s important to give back.

“I think it’s important to give back. We know this year has been very challenging for families, we know that many families have been struggling. A lot of families are working very hard to put food on the table and make ends meet, so we’re just doing our part to give back and let the community know that we care,” said BSO Capt. Warnell Phillips.

“It’s great what they’re doing for the kids, and it’s very helpful,” said a Walmart customer.

In all, 75 children received gifts.

Walmart and Broward Meat And Fish funded Tuesday’s giveaway.

