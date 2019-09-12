BSO chase ends in car crash in Plantation; 3 subjects at large

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is on for three subjects who fled from a crash following a chase involving Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in Plantation.

The crash occurred on Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 45th Ave., Thursday, at around 2 p.m.

The chase allegedly started as a burglary or a robbery in Hallandale Beach, where the crooks fled in a BMW that apparently crashed into a white pickup truck.

Police from several jurisdictions have set up a perimeter and closed off Sunrise Boulevard to traffic.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.