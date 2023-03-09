FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The road to trouble came to a dead end for a group of suspected reckless riders. Deputies used their street smarts to put the brakes on some reckless riders with the crackdown leading to several arrests.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested three men at a Fort Lauderdale parking who are accused of creating burnouts and skidmarks. Deputies said that those drivers are putting themselves and other people in danger.

“There will be no ticket citations where you are walking away,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. “We’re going to put you in handcuffs and put you in jail.”

BSO said they are putting the brakes on dangerous drivers who do donuts and burn rubber on the road.

Most recently, BSO arrested three men accused of engaging in the illegal and reckless activity.

“We’re able to effectively surveil them, locate them and make an arrest,” Tony said.

The incident happened on Friday when, detectives said, the men met in Tamarac and were seen speeding and racing to a parking lot off of North Andrews Avenue near Northwest 66th Street.

Video showed the parking lot scattered with burn marks.

When deputies showed up, they arrested the suspects, seized their cars and took their guns, which included an AK-47 rifle and bullets.

Tony said that their arrest is just the beginning, and deputies will continue to aggressively go after drivers who put themselves and others in harm’s way.

“I’ve had to arrive on car accident scenes where people were burning to death. I’ve had to extract people out of their cars who were turned upside down and couldn’t get out,” Tony said. “It’s only real to them after the tragedy, and that’s a problem.”

BSO said that if a person spectates or knowingly rides with one of these drivers, they can also face charges.

