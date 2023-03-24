FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fight between two women near Fort Lauderdale took a dangerous turn when, authorities said, one of them intentionally ran over the other one, leading to the driver’s arrest.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run near the 2600 block of Northwest 13th Court, just before 9 a.m., Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies located a female victim who showed injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

A preliminary investigation showed that two females were involved in an ongoing disturbance since at least Thursday night that resulted in the hit-and-run, Friday.

“My daughter woke me up last night between 10:30 and 11,” said Tina Gore, the victim’s mother.

Dramatic cellphone video posted to social media captured the victim hanging on to the hood of the other woman’s car.

Gore said the two women involved are childhood friends.

“First she ran her over then she dragged her all the way, like a block or two from my house. She came again to run my daughter’s head over. Also, she has a big open gash on her head,” said Gore.

The victim was transported by paramedics to a local hospital with serious injuries. As of Friday afternoon, she was undergoing surgery.

“I’m going crazy right know. I’m just trying to hold it up for the sake of my two kids,” said Gore.

Back at the scene of the incidenht, the rear windshield of the victim’s SUV was seen smashed.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Linouria Wilson, fled the scene but was caught after BSO’s Real Time Crime Center located the vehicle she was driving.

The car involved was towed away Friday afternoon. The reason why the women were fighting remains unknown.

Wilson faces a charge of attempted murder.

“I want her to go to jail, and I want her to do the maximum time,” said Gore. “That’s it. That’s all I can say right now.”

