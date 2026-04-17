WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two men are in custody for their roles in a group that involved executing complex schemes to steal millions of dollars from homeowners in a Weston community.

In late March, 38-year-old Jose Barrozo-Espinosa was captured for a suspected burglary by authorities near Zionsville, Indiana. He was also wanted for a high-end break-in in South Florida.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, Barrozo-Espinosa was part of a larger network of thieves.

“A sophisticated, organized criminal operation,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

Detectives say it happened at the Windmill Ranch community in Weston around New Year’s Eve.

“An alert homeowner got flagged on their phone that someone was making entry into their home,” said Codd.

The suspicious activity by the home was swiftly reported to police and the search for the suspect began.

“There’s 100 percent something going through the bushes,” a deputy told dispatchers.

“He’s at the water’s edge in all that shrubbery,” another deputy told dispatchers.

Deputies would ultimately find and arrest Daniel Osorio Valencia.

Back at the home, detectives found that “a safe located inside the master bedroom was found lying on the ground with visible cut marks, indicating an attempt had been made to access it,” according to the arrest report.

BSO says this wasn’t the only time something like that happened.

“For several months, BSO deputies responded to six burglaries in that particular community,” said Codd.

As for Barrozo-Espinosa, BSO detectives believe him to be responsible for a separate break-in that happened in November. In that report, he and another person “did ransack the master bedroom and subsequently remove a safe containing approximately $500,000 worth of gold and jewelry.”

Deputies say Barrozo-Espinosa and Valencia are both part of an organized South American theft ring and utilized high-tech tools to break into each home, including a WiFi jammer to interfere with home alarms, gloves to cover their tracks and two-way radios to communicate.

“These are professional thieves,” said Codd.

The last missing piece for detectives was how both men accessed the gated Weston community. Their investigation determined the operations used inflatable boats to enter through the surrounding waterways with minimal detection.

“When things like this happen, we realize that, really, nowhere is truly 100 percent safe,” said Codd. “So what’s clear from this investigation was that these individuals went to incredible lengths to try to carry out their crimes.”

BSO is advising residents keep in contact with their neighbors and community, and to report any suspicious activity. They also say it’s helpful for those with surveillance cameras to monitor them regularly.

As for Barrozo-Espinosa and Valencia, both men remain behind bars with a slew of charges. They’re also being held on an immigration hold.

Deputies are also actively investigating four others believed to be involved in the operation.

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