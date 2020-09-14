Broward teachers required to return to classrooms when schools reopen to students, email says

Broward teachers will be required to return to classrooms when schools reopen to students.

The Sun-Sentinel reports an email to that effect went out Monday.

It says teachers will handle instruction for students in person and for those who remain online.

Any teacher who isn’t comfortable returning to the classroom would need to take a leave of absence, said the email.

7News expects to learn more about all this from Superintendent Robert Runcie at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

