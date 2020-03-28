Broward students pick up 18,000 laptops ahead of online classes

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County held a second laptop distribution for thousands of students just in time for the start of online classes.

Parents lined up at Fort Lauderdale High School on Saturday to acquire the computers.

Students will need them when online classes resume on Monday following their spring break.

Officials said about 18,000 laptops were handed out on Saturday. More than 80,000 laptops have been given away during the two giveaways.

Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain closed with all coursework being done online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

