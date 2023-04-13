FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County’s public schools will remain closed for a second consecutive day due to extensive flooding caused by inclement weather that began earlier this week and continues to affect the region, school district officials said.

The Broward County School Board reached the decision during a meeting held Thursday evening.

School district officials confirmed the cancellation of classes and all school activities on Friday, citing the historic flooding and more rain being forecast for Friday.

The relentless downpours also led to the full closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and the roads surrounding it. FLL officials said the airport is expected to remain closed until 5 a.m. on Friday.

Classes are expected to resume on Monday.

A statement released by BCPS’ on Wednesday night reads in part, “Updates regarding school operations … will be provided on the District’s website (browardschools.com), on social media (Twitter and Facebook), and via ParentLink.”

