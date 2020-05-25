Broward leaders list safety rules ahead of beaches reopening

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Beaches in Broward County are set to begin reopening in less than 24 hours, but before people can return to the sand, officials said there are several strict rules they need to follow in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to county leaders, beaches will open from sunrise to sunset starting Tuesday.

Area residents walking near Fort Lauderdale Beach on a rainy and windy Memorial Day said it has been a long two-month wait.

“I cannot wait. We’re just happy to be back out here, rain or shine, on the ocean,” said Ariela Bengio.

Beachgoers will be allowed to jog, swim, kayak or paddleboard, but sunbathing or lying on the sand is still prohibited.

“I know some people are not happy with this limited reopening, but let’s be happy that we at least have now the opportunity to enjoy the water, enjoy the stroll in the sand, what have you,” said Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy.

Hollywood’s Broadwalk has already been open for several days. Beginning Tuesday, people can get in the water.

“I just hope that people follow the rules,” said Alfredo Barreiro, who was out jogging on Monday. “I mean, there’s a bunch of rules, but it will be OK in a couple of weeks.”

The same rules apply on Hallandale Beach, Dania Beach and Deerfield Beach.

“No sunbathing, no opening up umbrellas, that sort of thing,” said Dania Beach Mayor Lori Lewellen, “but you can swim, you can walk, you can jog, exercise.”

“You can walk, you can jog, you can swim,” echoed Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper. “We will not have any public parking at our beaches.”

Experts like Dr. Stephen Leatherman, a coastal ecologist and a professor at Florida International University, urge beachgoers to stay safe.

“It’s important to get out anywhere you can to get some fresh air, get some sunshine,” said Leatherman, who is also known as Dr. Beach. “Of course, there you’re less likely to pick up any germs from anybody else, but we still have to social distance.”

