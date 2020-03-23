Broward County to close parks, nature centers and natural areas amid coronavirus pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County leaders have ordered the closure of all regional, neighborhood and specialty parks, as well as nature centers and natural areas, in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, officials said these spaces will close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday and will stay that way until further notice.

However, C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines will remain open as a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.

Broward County Parks officials advise residents to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the fight against COVID-19.

The announcement comes a day after Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses in the county.

Broward County residents with any questions about the coronavirus may call 954-357-9500 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can also call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

