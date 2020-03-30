Broward County students experience technical difficulties on first day of virtual learning

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Students and parents in Broward County are experiencing some technical difficulties on their first day of virtual learning after spring break.

Over 200,000 students in the district attempted to log in to the Broward County School District’s virtual learning website Monday morning, but it kept crashing, leaving them unable to access the lesson plans and assignments the teachers set out for them.

Cellphone videos taken by parents showed the website not allowing them nor the students to log into the system. When they were able to log in, they said the site would run very slow and the assignments were either not loading or nonexistent.

Others were able to log in, but got kicked out shortly after.

Broward County Schools notified the parents addressing the technical issues, and sent a statement to 7News saying in part, “We’re working as quickly as we can and expect the issue to be resolved shortly. We’re communicating with our families and appreciate everyone’s patience on this first day.”

