FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board held a meeting to decide the future of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

Cartwright has been on the job for less than a year as the leader of the BCPS district, and all that is needed to remove her from her position is a majority to vote her out. Five members on the board weren’t elected to their positions.

On Tuesday, the Broward County School Board listened to members of the community as they consider the future of Dr. Cartwright.

“It is my understanding that the appointed members are considering removal of the superintendent,” said a speaker. “This is not the will of the people.”

“It has become personal,” said a speaker. “It has become personal because you have decided to pit our communities against each other.”

Five of the nine school board members were not elected. Instead, they were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a grand jury he impaneled found four long-term school board members had mismanaged funds.

Four women were removed and replaced by four men chosen by DeSantis.

A fifth appointee replaced a board member who is now a state senator.

All but one of those appointed will soon be replaced by voters after November’s election.

“The fact of the matter is, five un-elected political appointees should not be determining the direction of the school district, especially when elections are less than a month away when the voters get to decide who is actually running the school board,” said a speaker.

The school board concluded taking comments from members of the public and are now reading people’s comments that were submitted online.

A vote could take place later at some point Tuesday afternoon.

